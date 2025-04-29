Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Senate Republicans on Tuesday proposed legislation that would make President Donald Trump’s Investment Accelerator permanent and make sure the United States is the top destination for investment.

Sens. Blackburn, Ted Budd (R-NC), and Pete Ricketts (R-NE) introduced the Investment Accelerator Act, which would codify Trump’s executive order establishing the United States Investment Accelerator. The accelerator helps facilitate investments above $1 billion into the United States.

As part of Trump’s leadership, Trump has already helped the country receive trillions of dollars in investment in manufacturing and production.

“President Trump’s Investment Accelerator is supercharging capital investment in the United States, and he has already secured trillions of dollars in private investments during his second term,” Blackburn said in a written statement.

“Our bill would make President Trump’s United States Investment Accelerator permanent by codifying his Executive Order into law, helping to secure our economic future, slash bureaucratic red tape, and make certain America remains the top destination for foreign and domestic investment,” she continued.

Budd said:

For far too long bureaucratic hurdles have limited our economic potential. Instead, we need to reduce regulatory barriers to facilitate and accelerate investment here at home. That’s why I am proud to stand with Senator Blackburn in introducing the Investment Accelerator Act. This bill will unleash economic prosperity by streamlining processes for foreign and domestic investment in the United States.

The legislation would help facilitate more investment into the United States, according to a Blackburn press release, by:

Reducing regulatory burdens;

Speeding up permitting;

Coordinating responses to investor issues across federal agencies;

Increasing access to national resources of the United States;

Facilitating research collaborations with national labs;

Working with state governments in all 50 states to reduce regulatory barriers;

Overseeing the activity of the CHIPS Program Office; and

Identifying any opportunity to assist foreign and domestic investors.

“President Trump wants to make America prosperous again. The Investment Accelerator Act will help him accomplish that goal. This legislation will cut bureaucratic red tape. It will support American workers and businesses that want to invest in our country,” Ricketts remarked.

