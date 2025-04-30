President Donald Trump mistakenly thought a “radical left” heckler at his first 100 days speech in Michigan was a man, and apologized when he learned she was a woman.

Trump took a moment during the middle of the rally in Macomb County to address some sort of disruption in the crowd.

“What’s the problem over there? What’s the problem? Is that a radical left lunatic?” he said. “He’s just a child! Alright, get him out.”

He then realized the individual was a woman.

“I’m sorry ma’am. I thought it was a guy,” he said. “And she now has to go home to her mother, who’s a big Trump fan! Her mother’s watching.”

“I said he, and it’s a she, I’m sorry,” the president went on to add as the crowd laughed.

Trump has had some iconic clashes with protesters at his rallies and events throughout the years, including on the campaign trail in 2016.

“Oh, here’s another one. Go home to mom. Go home to mommy,” he told a protester at a Pennsylvania rally in August 2016. “And your mother is voting for Trump! She’s voting for Trump!”

Watch:

During his first 100 days speech Tuesday, Trump touted the accomplishment since he returned to office, saying his administration has gotten off to the best start of any in American history.

“We’re here tonight in the heartland of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of any administration in the history of our country, and that’s according to many, many people,” he said.

“This is the best, they say, 100-day start of any president in history. And everyone is saying it. We’ve just gotten started. You haven’t even seen anything yet. It’s all just kicking in,” he added.

Trump has signed more than 140 executive orders in his first 100 days, far outpacing his predecessors. Moreover, the White House notes he has presided over a more than $5 trillion boom in private sector investment in the U.S. since he returned to office, driven by his deregulatory, tariff, and tax policies.