Two schools in Democrat-run California are leaving the Nevada High School Athlete Association (NIAA) over its policy barring transgender-identifying males from competing on female sports teams.

In the 2025 fall season, Northern California schools North Tahoe and Truckee are leaving the NIAA because of its vote to bar males from girls’ sports, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. For now, South Tahoe High School is still a part of the NIAA, according to the report.

“The Warriors have been a very successful high school football program out of the Northern California region of the state, with Truckee winning a total of 14 state championships in the NIAA. Truckee has won the NIAA’s Class 3A state title the last three seasons,” MSN reported.

The two schools are leaving the association in order to comply with California state law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of “gender identity,” according to the report. “Gender identity” is the false idea that one can identify as or become a different sex than they were born as.

Truckee and North Tahoe are moving into California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), which is currently under investigation by the Department of Education after it publicly announced plans to flout President Donald Trump’s executive order protecting women’s and girls’ sports teams from the intrusion of male athletes who identify as transgender.

The Truckee Tahoe Unified School District notified parents of the decision via letter, saying it “was not taken lightly.”

“Recent NIAA policy changes regarding student-athlete eligibility based solely on biological sex directly conflict with California laws protecting gender identity and expression, including AB 1955, which guarantees students’ rights to privacy and protects them from discrimination. Aligning with CIF ensures our compliance with state law,” the letter reportedly reads.

“Our focus moving forward is to ensure our student-athletes can continue to participate in robust and competitive interscholastic programs within CIF. We understand this transition may raise questions, and our dedicated team of athletic directors, coaches, nurses, and district staff is working diligently to address any potential impacts on schedules, travel, and eligibility,” the letter continues.

The NIAA voted in April to bar males from female sports teams, according to the report.