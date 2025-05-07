Raja Krishnamoorthi Eyes a Senate Run; Brags of Standing Up to ‘Bullies’ Like Trump

Another House Democrat is eyeing a Senate run, posturing himself as someone who stands up to “bullies” like President Donald Trump.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) announced his Senate bid on Wednesday, not even trying to disguise his anti-Trump bias.

“I’m Raja Krishnamoorthi. I’ve spent my life standing up to bullies like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Now I’m running for the U.S. Senate to make America work for working people,” he wrote on X, sharing his video advertisement.

In the announcement video, Krishnamoorthi — who insists on people calling him “Raja” — immediately attacked President Donald Trump and those who support him, the latter of whom he deemed “MAGA extremists.”

“A president, ignoring the Constitution, out for revenge, acting like a dictator, claiming he is a king, surrounded by billionaire backers and MAGA extremists, threatening our rights, rigging the rules to line their pockets, wrecking the economy, they profit, and working people pay,” Krishnamoorthi began in his ad, regurgitating the left’s old critique of Trump that did not work in the 2024 election, negatively describing him as a “convicted felon.”

The Democrat said he will “never be quiet while billionaires like Elon Musk and a convicted felon deny the dreams of the next generation for their own egos and personal profit.”

“That’s why I’m running for the United States Senate to restore women’s freedom to make their own health decisions,” he said, which is typically liberal-speak for supporting abortion. The Democrat said he is also running on keeping “guns away from people who shouldn’t have them, to keep these extremists from gutting vital programs like Medicaid that help people, and to stop the chaos driving up costs.”

“I’ve spent my career standing up to bullies, whether they’ve gone after our kids, our families, or our country,” he added.

WATCH:

Krishnamoorthi is not alone in the field, however, as both Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and Democratic Rep. Robin Kelly (D-IL) are both vying for Sen. Dick Durbin’s (D-IL) seat, as the Senate Democrat whip announced he would not seek reelection in 2026.

“The decision of whether to run for reelection has not been easy,” the 80-year-old senator announced in April. “I truly love the job of being a United States senator, but in my heart, I know it’s time to pass the torch, so I’m announcing today that I will not be seeking reelection at the end of my term.”