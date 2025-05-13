Trump Invites Saudis to Join Abraham Accords ‘In Your Own Time’

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia will join the Abraham Accords on their “own time” as he looks to bring stability and peace to the region.

Trump’s comments came during the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” played as he took the stage.

“It’s been an amazing thing, the Abraham Accords, and it’s my fervent hope, wish, and even my dream, that Saudi Arabia — a place I have such respect for, especially over the last fairly short period of time, what you’ve been able to do — will soon be joining the Abraham accords,” Trump said.

“I think it’ll be a tremendous tribute to your country, and it will be something that’s really going to be very important for the future of the Middle East. I took a risk in doing them, and they’ve been an absolute bonanza for the countries that have joined,” he added.

Trump further said it would be a great honor for him, but emphasized he respects the country’s decision to join when it so desires.

“But it will be a special day in the Middle East, with the whole world watching, when Saudi Arabia joins us, and you’ll be greatly honoring me, and you’ll be greatly honoring all of those people that have fought so hard for the Middle East,” he said.

“I really think it’s going to be something special, but you’ll do it in your own time, and that’s what I want and that’s what you want, and that’s the way it’s going to be,” he added.

The current members of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, include Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

The initial agreement was signed on September 15, 2020, between Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE.