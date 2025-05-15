Exclusive—Aaron F. Reitz: Attorney General Pam Bondi’s First 100 Days—Making America Safe Again

April 30 marked President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. His record of accomplishments in this window is breathtaking, and he has made good on his promise to rebuild America as a nation that is proud, prosperous, and free.

But President Trump’s Law and Order Agenda, spearheaded by Attorney General Pam Bondi, stands out as his greatest accomplishment so far.

Today marks AG Bondi’s 100th day in office. She has done more in this period to Make America Safe Again than any attorney general in modern history.

Recall the broken Department of Justice (DOJ) that AG Bondi inherited:

January 6 political prosecutions. The Russia collusion hoax. Suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story. States sued for protecting election integrity. Parents objecting to woke school boards labeled domestic terrorists. Peaceful prayer groups outside abortion clinics targeted and traditional Catholics investigated. Rioters and looters who sparked the BLM 2020 insurrection excused as “fiery but mostly peaceful.” Immigration laws unenforced. The border turned over to cartels. Tens of millions of illegal aliens invaded our country. De-policing and non-prosecution caused violent crime to surge. Multiple bogus lawsuits filed against President Trump.

In short, AG Bondi assumed office with a monumental task: restoring a justice system rotted with left-wing weaponization and lawfare so that it might instead reflect the very best of American legal values, ideals, and standards.

By any objective measure, she’s been extraordinarily successful, particularly in the areas of state-versus-federal litigation, fighting the deep state, securing the border, and focusing law enforcement efforts on the objectives Americans voted for.

First, AG Bondi has defended the Trump administration against rogue Democrat-appointed judges intruding on presidential prerogatives. These judges have usurped valid executive powers and frustrated the will of the American people by blocking efforts to end so-called birthright citizenship, save trillions of taxpayer dollars marked for liberal pet projects, accelerate deportations of illegal aliens, and realign executive-branch personnel with the president’s agenda.

And going on offense, AG Bondi has forced intransigent, Democrat-controlled states and cities to follow the law. For example, the Justice Department sued several states for impeding the president’s energy agenda through ideological environmentalism and for harboring illegal aliens through “sanctuary” laws.

Second, AG Bondi has rooted out the deep state within the Justice Department, setting a new tone from the start. She ended work-from-home policies. She made clear that attorneys at DOJ are to “faithfully implement the policy agenda of the duly elected President of the United States.” And she directed DOJ personnel to “zealously advocat[e]” for and “vigorously defend[] presidential policies and actions against legal challenges on behalf of the United States.”

Hundreds of hostile bureaucrats responded by self-deporting from the Department. Many quietly resigned or retired. Others went loudly, like the self-righteous prosecutors who resigned in protest after receiving a lawful order to drop the legally dubious, politicized, and resource-draining case against the New York City Mayor. And some were fired, including over a dozen lawyers on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team who weaponized the legal system against President Trump.

Other efforts have accelerated AG Bondi’s goal to clean house. DOGE gave many employees another offramp to leave painlessly this month. DOJ lawyers are now prohibited from formally engaging with the American Bar Association, a discredited organization pushing a left-wing political agenda and actively suing the Trump administration. Rules and regulations shielding nefarious deep-state actors and their co-conspirators in the media—protections often exploited by bureaucrats to engage in trust-eroding and illegal leaks—have been rescinded. Perhaps most significantly, AG Bondi eliminated DOJ’s racist and discriminatory DEI initiatives and directed prosecutors to pursue organizations engaging in illegal DEI practices.

Third, AG Bondi has played an indispensable role in securing our border, ending illegal immigration, taking down the cartels, stopping human smuggling, and curtailing the scourge of drugs in our communities. This began with AG Bondi’s day-one memo “Total Elimination of Cartels and Transnational Crimination Organizations,” which launched a department-wide “fundamental change in mindset and approach” to fighting crime. (This “fundamental change” simply re-centered the Justice Department around its core mission of fighting crime and defending the Constitution. But after years of abuse, it feels almost revolutionary.)

She has focused Justice Department resources on prosecuting cartels, and frozen grant money intended for law-breaking sanctuary cities. Almost weekly, AG Bondi announces hundreds of millions of dollars in successful drug seizures, as well as the arrest, detention, and indictment of dozens of gang leaders. She also directed the arrests of two state judges, both of whom betrayed the United States by helping dangerous illegal aliens evade federal law enforcement.

Finally, AG Bondi has launched a dozen new intra-Departmental and inter-Agency task forces to advance President Trump’s Agenda: the Weaponization Working Group to right the wrongs of Joe Biden and Merrick Garland; the Joint Task Force October 7 to combat antisemitic terrorist sympathizers in our homeland; the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias to guarantee the First Amendment’s protection of religious liberty; the Second Amendment Task Force to secure the right of Americans to keep and bear arms; and other efforts to end the transing of our kids and to revive the death penalty.

Throughout all these efforts, AG Bondi has effectively communicated the President’s Law and Order Agenda by speaking directly to the American people. Some critics complain that she’s on the news too much. But that misses the point. Under Joe Biden, the American people lost confidence in their Justice System. Now, under AG Bondi, we have exactly the kind of compelling and transparent champion who is restoring trust.

President Trump said during his Second Inaugural Address that, under his leadership, “the scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end…We will restore fair, equal, and impartial justice under the constitutional Rule of Law.” In her first 100 days, AG Bondi has fulfilled that promise—and she’s only just beginning.

Aaron Reitz is the Assistant Attorney General over the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. OLP’s mission is to plan, develop, and coordinate the implementation of major policy initiatives of high priority to the department and to the administration.