Exclusive — Rep. Mark Harris: Target Is ‘Certainly Set’ on Reconciliation Bill

The target is “certainly set” on the big reconciliation bill, Rep. Mark Harris (R-NC) said during a appearance Thursday on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked if the reconciliation bill would be completed by Memorial Day, Harris said the “target is certainly set,” noting that he has been working for the past two days in the Agriculture Committee with their markup.

“We started on Tuesday night, and we finished last night around 10:30, and so it’s been a long two days and been focused on that. But yes, as far as I understand, we were kind of the last one to go finish up. And so I think we’ll be meeting here over the next day or so,” he said, explaining that it is now up to the Budget Committee to “put it all together” and “weave it.”

“And next week, if we’ve got the votes, I assume we’ll put it on the floor,” the congressman said, explaining that the Budget Committee does not make any “dramatic changes.” Further, he said all the committees have met at this point.

“The last word I had gotten was that all had met their instruction and actually exceeded it. So we should be in the place that we’re going to have $1.5 trillion or more in spending savings and cuts, and then, of course, we’re doing the expansion of the extension of the Trump tax cuts, making them permanent,” he said, explaining this was passed through the Ways and Means Committee.

“So all of that just gets kind of put together, and then it’ll go to Rules, I guess, early next week, and then on the floor for a vote,” he said.

Because of this, the “timetable is set” so it could be out of the House by Memorial Day, Harris said. However, it then has to go over to the Senate, and he warned that there are currently “rumblings about what could happen over there.”

“And then we’ll come back. There’s still some things — still some negotiations that could happen in Rules and things such as that, because there’s some — there’s just a lot of questions,” Harris said. “You’re hearing the SALT people saying that they’re gonna tank it. They’re not gonna support it, because they’re holding out for more money, raising the cap higher, which I think is ludicrous, but anyway — but there are also some things that I’m concerned about.” He highlighted a lack of more savings as one of his areas of concern.

“There’s still a lot of conversations happening right now,” he added.

