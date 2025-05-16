Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is urging “full GOP support” for President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill,” touting the benefits for the American people.

“With full GOP support, we’re pushing @POTUS’ ‘ONE BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL’ across the finish line to deliver tax cuts, increase wages, and bring back U.S. manufacturing,” Bessent said in a message Friday, shortly before noon Eastern.

“With this bill, families could see between $4K to $5K more in take-home pay,” he said, listing other benefits, including a potential boost in real wages by “$2.1K to $3.3K per worker,” a deduction in auto loans on American-made cars, and more.

Bessent also shared President Trump’s word of encouragement to lawmakers as the House Budget Committee debates the reconciliation bill, making it clear that Republicans “must unite” to make this a reality.

“Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need,” Trump said, warning that the country could “suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%.”

“It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters,” he said, warning against “grandstanders” in the GOP.

“STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

This comes as Republicans failed to move the bill through the House Budget Committee on Friday, meaning the process continues as GOP leaders try to get all the members of their caucus to vote “yes.”

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is among those who view the bill as a “generational opportunity to deliver on President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda,” as he told Breitbart News, “There are some things that we need to address as we advance legislation, in order to advance President Trump’s agenda, in order to advance what he has laid out as what needs to be done, that both he and those who elected him have demanded.”