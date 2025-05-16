Watch Live: House Debates ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ for Budget, Trump Tax Cuts

The House Budget Committee debates the reconciliation budget bill on Friday, May 16.

The bill contains numerous elements of President Donald Trump’s agenda, including extending his tax cuts and cutting wasteful spending.

“Failure is not an option… Failure means a $4 trillion tax increase, the largest in American history, at a time when voters are already paying too much for everything else,” Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News last week about passing the bill. “So we have to make this tax reform permanent.”