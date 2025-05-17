Executives Laud Trump After Middle East Trip Where Trillions in Deals Were Made

Dozens of business leaders and spokesmen are lauding President Donald Trump after more than $2 trillion in deals were made during his Middle East trip, according to the White House.

The White House issued a release featuring quotes from top executives at a number of different businesses that locked in deals with partners in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or the United Arab Emirates over the week.

Boeing and GE Aerospace executives, for example, thanked Trump for supporting a $96 billion deal they agreed to with Qatar Airways, which is buying as many as 210 American-made Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X aircraft.

“Thank you to President Trump for supporting the agreement, which grows our longstanding partnership with the airline,” Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement.

Similarly, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Lawrence Culp expressed his gratitude to Trump for backing the “historic agreement.”

Alphabet and Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat lauded the policies of the Trump administration and Saudi Arabia, where the company is partnering with the country’s sovereign wealth fund, or PIF.

“We acknowledge and are grateful for the engagement and policies of the Trump Administration and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who are enabling strong execution to accelerate AI innovation in both countries,” Porat said.

“We are proud of the partnership with PIF for a global AI hub that will deliver innovation, economic growth and societal benefits not only to Saudi Arabia, but also to American and global companies doing business in the region,” she added.

Oracle also struck a deal with Saudi Arabia for its cloud and AI technology. CEO Safra Catz said the president’s leadership helped make the deal possible.

“Thanks to the decisive actions and strong leadership of President Trump and his administration, Oracle is providing the world’s most advanced cloud and AI technology to Saudi Arabia,” Catz said.

Executives from other companies, such as Amazon, Lockheed Martin, Qualcomm, and many more also complimented Trump.

Per the White House, the president secured a $600 billion investment commitment on the first leg of the trip in Saudi Arabia, followed by a $1.2 trillion economic commitment in Qatar, and $200 billion in deals between the United States and the UAE.

“The numbers don’t lie—President Trump secured trillions of dollars in great deals, and his first foreign trip was a huge success,” White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers told Breitbart News in a statement. “These historic investments and landmark agreements are a direct result of the economic climate President Trump has quickly developed.”