Exclusive: GOP Strategist Expects Trump to Get More Involved in ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Republican strategist Mark Bednar assured Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle that Congress’s “big, beautiful” budget bill is still being worked on and not dead in the water as the establishment media has reported.

After the House Budget Committee rejected the GOP bill in a 16-21 vote on Friday, Chairman Jodey Arrington (R-TX) called for a redo session scheduled for Sunday night at 10:00 p.m., with Roll Call naming Reps. Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Josh Brecheen (R-OK), and Andrew Clyde (R-GA) as members with “unresolved concerns” about the proposed legislation.

“I think I saw headlines yesterday saying ‘The Republicans torpedoed their own bill,’ right? Like, this is a process, right? Like, this is what they do,” Boyle said during the latest episode of Breitbart News Saturday. “They go back and forth, they negotiate, they finagle, you know, they get their wiggles out, and then all of a sudden, they vote for it. The way I see it, Mark, we’ve only just begun here, right? Like, walk us through what happens next.”

Bednar concurred, saying he “totally agrees.”

“It’s not necessarily that this thing is dead in the water,” the longtime strategist said. “But also, we’re not just able to tap, tap, tap it in. It’s somewhere in between, where there’s still a lot of work to do.”

He went on to explain that while the budget, championed by President Donald Trump as a “big, beautiful bill,” is not over, “this isn’t arts and crafts time,” and the president will be getting more involved shortly:

You know, all the memes about Debbie Dingell falling asleep have been incredible, but there’s still a lot of work to do. And you know, this isn’t arts and crafts time. This is time to get down to brass tacks and actually get this done. And so what this means with all these holdouts recently, is they voted no in the Budget Committee, even though they already voted yes on the original house budget resolution, which actually there’s more savings and there’s less spending in the bills that have been marked up. So it’s actually an improved product upon what they’ve already supported. And also the fact that, you know, President Trump, he’s going to be the guy to get this across the finish line. So, we’re going to see his involvement probably more in the next coming few hours, days, weeks, to make sure that we can get this done.

