President Donald Trump responded to the news that former President Joe Biden had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and wished him a “fast and successful recovery.”

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Trump’s post comes after Biden’s personal office issued a statement revealing that the former president had been diagnosed with prostate cancer with “metastasis to the bone.”

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The statement added that while Biden’s prostate cancer represented “a more aggressive form of the disease,” it appeared to be “hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added.

Biden’s cancer diagnosis comes after doctors discovered a “small nodule” on Biden’s prostate during a physical examination.

In response to Biden’s cancer diagnosis, lawmakers across the aisle — such as former Vice President Kamala Harris (D), Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), and others — expressed that they are keeping Biden and his family in their prayers and wishing him a “complete recovery.”

“Doug and I are saddened to learn of President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis,” Harris said in a post on X. “We are keeping him, Dr. Biden, and their entire family in our hearts and prayers during this time. Joe is a fighter — and I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership. We are hopeful for a full and speedy recovery.”