Joe Biden Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer

Former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer that is “characterized by a Gleason score of 9,” his office revealed in a statement Sunday.

In a press release from Biden’s personal office, it was revealed that while Biden’s prostate cancer “represents a more aggressive form of the disease,” the former president’s cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive.”

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the press release said. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone. While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added.

The statement about Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis comes after doctors discovered a “small nodule” in Biden’s prostate during a physical examination.

Breitbart News reported in February 2023 that former White House physician Kevin O’Connrr had declared that Biden was “fit for duty.” O’Connor also revealed that “one small lesion” had been discovered on Biden’s chest.