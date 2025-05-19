Former President Joe Biden spoke publicly about his cancer diagnosis, posting an image of himself with wife Jill Biden, thanking Americans for their “love and support.”

“Cancer touches us all,” Biden wrote in a social media post. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Biden’s personal office publicly confirmed the diagnosis on Sunday, noting that it came after the discovery of a “prostate nodule” and an increase in what they described as “increasing urinary symptoms.”

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement in the press release read.

“On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone,” the statement continued, explaining that this represents a “more aggressive form of the disease.” However, Biden’s office said the cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added.

President Donald Trump and many others offered words of encouragement after Biden’s diagnosis went public.

“Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“This is certainly sad news, and the Johnson family will be joining the countless others who are praying for the former President in the wake of his diagnosis,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said in an X post.

Additionally, many are questioning if this represents more evidence of deliberate coverups of Biden’s health, as doctors swore time and time again that Biden, now 82, remained mentally and physically fit to serve as the commander-in-chief. White House physician Kevin O’Connor said in early 2023 that Biden, then 80, “remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

“We really do need to be honest about whether the former president was capable of d0ing the job,” Vice President JD Vance said.

“You can separate the desire for him to have the right health outcome with the recognition that whether it was doctors or whether there were staffers around the former president, I don’t think he was able to do a good job for the American people,” he continued,

“And that’s not politics. That’s not because I disagreed with him on policy. That’s because I don’t think that he was in good enough health,” he said, noting this leads to more questions. “And why didn’t the American people have a better sense of his health picture? Why didn’t the American people have more accurate information about what he was actually dealing with? This is serious stuff. This is the guy who carries around the nuclear football for the world’s largest nuclear arsenal. This is not child’s play,” Vance added.

As Americans now know all too well, Democrat leaders famously ousted Biden as the party’s nominee mere months ahead of the 2024 presidential election after his poor debate performance against Trump prompted serious concerns about his cognitive abilities, even among members of the establishment media.