Florida’s Traditionally Blue Miami-Dade Officially Flips Red as Republicans Outnumber Democrats

Florida’s traditionally blue Miami-Dade County has officially flipped red, as registered Republicans now outnumber Democrats.

Officials announced the big news Monday morning. As of that time, registered Republican voters in the county numbered 464,370, compared to 440,790 registered Democrats. That results in a +23,580 voter advantage for Republicans in the traditionally blue county.

Additionally, independents and third-party voters add up to 429,099 in the county. Republicans lead on both fronts.

“Miami-Dade just flipped RED. From Rubio to DeSantis to Trump, this victory is a testament to the strength of Republican leadership and grassroots power,” the Florida GOP said in a social media post celebrating the feat.

“What was once blue is now a blazing red fortress—and we’re charging toward an even brighter future!” the Florida GOP added.

Florida GOP Chair Evan Power said this new reality is a “total repudiation of the Democrats’ failed agenda.”

“Miami-Dade is no longer their safe haven—it’s the beating heart of the Republican revolution,” he continued. “We’re the party of hardworking families, Hispanic patriots, and communities demanding safe streets, top-notch schools, and a booming economy. Miami-Dade proves the unstoppable momentum of the Republican message.”

“From Marco Rubio’s early victories to Ron DeSantis’s bold leadership, from Donald Trump’s commanding wins to our fearless donors and grassroots fighters, this is a victory for every Republican who refused to let Miami-Dade stay blue,” Power added. “Miami-Dade is now a blazing red fortress, and we’re charging toward an even brighter future!”

This flip comes just months after the county made history by turning red in a presidential election for the first time in three decades.

It is emblematic of the trajectory of the state as a whole, as Republicans first overtook Democrats in the state in terms of voter registration in November 2021. Every year, the gap has increased, and now Republicans boast an overall advantage of well over one million voters in the Sunshine State.