Nolte: Donald Trump’s Job Approval Soars to 55%

An InsiderAdvantage poll shows President Donald Trump’s job approval rating has surged to 55 percent approve while only 44 percent disapprove and a mere one percent remain undecided.

“These results are not a surprise,” InsiderAdvantage pollster Matt Towery writes. “Other pollsters who accurately polled election cycles where President Trump’s name appeared on the ballot have been showing his approval ratings moving into the fifty-percent-plus range.”

This is accurate. Currently, Harvard-Harris has Trump at 47 percent approval. He sits at 49 percent approval with Rasmussen. Even Morning Consult shows him at 48 percent.

In a previous InsiderAdvantage survey (conducted with Trafalgar in April), Trump’s approval rating was just 46 percent, with his disapproval rating sitting at the same 44 percent.

Prior to that, in March, again with Trafalgar, the pollster showed Trump at 50 percent approve, 45 percent disapprove.

So, at least with this pollster, Trump is seeing real movement in a positive direction. But this is also true overall.

Currently, in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) poll of polls, Trump earns a job approval rating of 47.1 percent with 49.1 percent disapproving. That is only two points underwater. This is an improvement over the RCP average just three weeks ago, when Trump was nearly seven points underwater: 45.3 percent approval and 52.4 percent disapproval.

Trump’s notable climb in job approval can likely be attributed to a number of successes. The first was his successful trip to the Middle East. Then there’s the announcement of some major trade deals and all kinds of positive economic data that debunked the media’s absurd tariffmageddon hoax—including a stock market rebound. Add to that his cowing of the Houthi terrorists and real movement on a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

What the public sees is an openly patriotic president getting things done, talking up America, working hard for world peace, and taking long overdue action the American people desire on the 80/20 issues Democrats and the media are on the wrong sides of: illegal immigration, antisemitism, the trans madness, and basic law and order.

Also, due to the corporate media’s corruption, they are only now reporting accurately on former President Joe Biden’s mental infirmity and only now acknowledging it. This daily contrast between Biden and Trump is certainly making voters feel better about having a healthy, stable, active, and engaged president back in charge.

InsiderAdvantage surveyed 1,000 likely voters between May 17-19.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.