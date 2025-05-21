Angel Families, whose loved ones have been killed by illegal aliens, are urging the Republican-controlled Congress to pass President Donald Trump’s reconciliation package known as the “one, big, beautiful bill.”

The spending package, among other things, funds at least a million annual deportations and 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, drastically expands immigration detention, implements a remittance tax, funds the Remain in Mexico program, and screens Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) for gang ties.

Angel Families are calling the reconciliation bill “a lifeline” in a letter to Congress which was first obtained by the New York Post.

“Every single one of us is living with a permanent hole in our lives because an illegal immigrant, who never should have been in this country, was allowed to stay and take an innocent life. These were preventable tragedies,” the Angel Families write:

And yet, year after year, Washington offers excuses instead of solutions. That must end now. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” is not just another piece of legislation—it’s a lifeline. It is a long-overdue step toward restoring the rule of law, prioritizing public safety, and finally putting American families ahead of politics. [Emphasis added]

TABS__OBBB by pmcnamee

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) is similarly urging lawmakers to pass the bill.

“President Trump was decisively elected in large part because he promised to fix the self-inflicted crisis created by the prior administration,” Green said on Wednesday, adding:

Now, Border Patrol agents have returned to the frontlines, empowered to enforce the law. Scores of criminal aliens are being detained and deported, and law and order is finally returning to our communities. The numbers make it clear—President Trump’s approach of actually enforcing our laws works.

“We have a historic opportunity to make the country we love safer and more secure. Let’s keep our promises and get reconciliation done,” Green continued.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.