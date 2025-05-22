Dr. Mccullough Reveals the Potential Cancer-Fighting Drug Big Pharma Doesn’t Want You to Know About

The following content is sponsored by The Wellness Company.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing response by the medical establishment was an eye-opening experience for tens of millions of Americans. We watched as the medical establishment put the biopharmaceutical complex’s bottom line above the health and well-being of the American people.

Sadly, greed in medicine isn’t new, and it isn’t restricted just to pandemic responses. Indeed, it is often the primary motivation for much of our medical establishment’s response to almost every single healthcare challenge we face.

This is certainly the case when it comes to the fight against cancer:

A recent study in the journal Cancer takes a closer look at the impact of cancer drug prices on pharma revenues. Dr. Daniel Meyers at the University of Calgary and colleagues looked at the total revenue generated by ten large pharmaceutical companies from 2010 to 2019, and compared the revenue from cancer and non-cancer drugs. They found that sales from cancer drugs are becoming an increasingly important part of pharmaceutical companies’ revenue. While the annual revenue generated by cancer drugs increased by 70% from 2010 to 2019, the revenue from non-cancer drugs decreased by 18%. In 2010, 14% of total revenue from these ten companies was from cancer drugs; in 2019, cancer drugs made up one quarter of revenue.

Even worse, there is little correlation between the amount of money charged for these drugs and treatments and health outcomes:

If we were getting vastly improved clinical outcomes for these expensive drugs, they might be worth the price. But in the US, the cost of cancer drugs is not correlated with clinical benefit, according to a study in The Lancet Oncology. And once the price of a drug goes above $100,000, it doesn’t matter how good the drug is — when people can’t afford it, they won’t take it.

It should come as no surprise that big pharma and the medical establishment have little interest in pursuing low-cost treatments.

Fortunately, medical professionals like Dr. Peter McCullough are committed to delivering healthcare solutions that are safe, effective, AND affordable. This is exactly why Dr. McCullough and his team are investigating the potential of Ivermectin in combating cancer.

According to a new study, the early returns are promising. As noted by the McCullough Foundation:

The study titled “A Review of Ivermectin Use in Cancer Patients: Is it Time to Repurpose the Ivermectin in Cancer Treatment?” was just published in the journal Acta Poloniae Pharmaceutica – Drug Research… Based on the most comprehensive systematic review of ivermectin use in cancer patients to date, ivermectin appears to be safe—even in individuals undergoing active chemotherapy. Its broad range of anticancer mechanisms demonstrated in preclinical models, combined with anecdotal reports of cancer-related improvements, support its candidacy for repurposing as an oncologic therapy. Well-designed, large-scale clinical trials should be launched as soon as possible to properly assess ivermectin’s potential against cancer.

Indeed, Ivermectin in concert with Mebendazole has shown even more promise in treating a wide variety of cancers.

Mebendazole, an anti-parasitic like Ivermectin, has been prescribed for 100 years to help eradicate parasites, which over 60 million Americans have inside their body today, according to the CDC.

