Rudderless: Poll Shows Democrats Clearly Lack a Leader of Their Party

Democrats do not have a clear leader of their party, a recent Cygnal survey revealed, as not one Democrat listed garnered even close to a majority.

The survey asked, “Which of the following do you consider to be the leader of the Democratic Party today?”

Stunningly, the top answer for the leader of the Democrat Party — among Democrats, specifically — was former Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost to President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Eleven percent of Democrats identified her as the party’s leader. Another ten percent chose Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who according to other polls, has an approval rating completely under water.

Another nine percent chose former President Barack Obama as the Democrat Party’s current leader, followed by eight percent who chose Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and another eight percent who chose House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY). Seven percent of Democrats said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is the party’s leader, while six percent chose Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Just five percent of Democrats identified former President Joe Biden as the Democrat Party’s leader, followed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) with three percent support each.

Notably, only one percent of Democrats identified Harris’s former running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), as the Democrat Party’s leader.

Overall, 22 percent of Democrats said they are unsure of who their party’s leader is.

Across the board, 12.9 percent of respondents agreed that Obama is the Democrat Party’s leader, followed by 9.6 percent who said Schumer, seven percent who said Harris, six percent who said Ocasio-Cortez, and 5.3 percent who said Booker.

In all, it is clear that no one is sure who is leading the Democrat Party.

The survey coincides with a recent CBS News survey, showing even further dissatisfaction with the Democrat Party as most Democrats admit that they are “frustrated” by the way their party is handling the Trump presidency.

As Breitbart news reported:

The survey asked Democrats how their handling of the Trump presidency makes them feel. Over half said their party’s handing of the Trump presidency makes them feel frustrated or nervous — 66 percent and 53 percent, respectively. Only 13 percent said the Democrat Party’s handling of the Trump presidency makes them feel “calm,” only nine percent said they are “satisfied,” and eight percent said they are “excited.” Just seven percent said the Democrat Party’s handling of Trump’s presidency makes them feel “secure.”

Notably, an Economist/YouGov survey released last month found that most across the board, 66 percent, do not believe the Democrat Party has a clear leader.