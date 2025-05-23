The Childhood Chronic Disease Crisis the Media and Big Medicine Won’t Talk About

The following article is sponsored by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and written by CHD President and CEO Mary Holland.

More young Americans are being diagnosed with chronic diseases than ever before. Why do the media, the pharmaceutical industry, and the medical establishment not want to uncover the reason?

The prevalence of chronic conditions has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels over the past two decades, with almost 1 in 3 young people between the ages of 5 and 25 estimated to be living with a medical condition that significantly affects their lives, new research suggests.

No one knows exactly what drives the phenomenon, but there is an inexplicable resistance to uncovering the truth. This should not be surprising given the decades of misdirected research, destroyed evidence, and outright lies whenever researchers began to find answers about what was causing one of our most vital populations to become sicker. A concerted investigation is needed.

Chronic disease among children aged 5 to 17 rose from 23 percent in 1999 to over 30 percent by 2018. This represents a staggering annual increase of 130,000 additional children diagnosed with a chronic condition each year. This alone should raise alarms among government agencies, the media, and the medical establishment.

As many have claimed, increased diagnostics and a better understanding of pediatric diseases do not fully explain the increase. Additionally, the notion that the solution lies in access to care does not clarify why we are also seeing a significant rise in chronic illness among 18 to 34-year-olds.

The government, medical, and scientific communities all agree that this country has a public health crisis. So, why do they not concur that exploring any possible causes is the right thing to do? Why are they resisting U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s efforts to determine the causes plaguing Americans’ health? Profit and liability protection are certainly two factors.

To get to the bottom of it, we need honest government and investigative journalism, grassroots advocacy, litigation, and science. This is where Children’s Health Defense (CHD) comes in. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. founded CHD nearly ten years ago, which served as his launching pad, led to his becoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, and gave rise to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

Health is wealth; nothing is more important. CHD is committed every day to bringing you the truth about health, especially concerning our children. We’ve been telling the truth for a decade about autism; since 2020 about COVID; and since the eruption of the so-called “measles epidemic” in West Texas in February. We’ve been censored mercilessly, called all sorts of names, but we have never stopped. And we won’t. Our children’s health is too precious.

CHD brings you the truth about health—day in and day out—in print, on social media, and CHD.TV. Our content is free because we want you to know the truth so you can make the best decisions possible.

No advertisers; no party line; no coercive doctors; no spin.

If you value truth about health, please visit childrenshealthdefense.org and sign up for our free newsletter, The Defender, and watch CHD.TV.

And if you can, please donate to CHD to help us continue spreading life-saving truth.