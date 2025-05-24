President Donald Trump signed several executive orders (EO) on Friday as his administration works to make America energy dominant.

The president announced in a Truth Social post he had signed the EOs and also shared links to three of them. His post said he affixed his signature on the EO’s to “Usher in a Nuclear Renaissance.”

The first order is titled “Reforming Nuclear Reactor Testing at the Department of Energy.”

Click here to read the order, which states in part:

The United States cultivated the effort to design and build the first Generation IV reactor for commercial use, but the Federal Government has effectively throttled the domestic deployment of advanced reactors, ceding the initiative to foreign nations in building this critical technology. That changes today. It is the policy of my Administration to foster nuclear innovation and bring advanced nuclear technologies into domestic production as soon as possible.

The second order is titled “Ordering the Reform of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.”

Click here to read the order, which states in part:

Recent events in Europe, such as the nationwide blackouts in Spain and Portugal, underscore the importance of my Administration’s focus on dispatchable power generation –including nuclear power — over intermittent power. Beginning today, my Administration will reform the NRC, including its structure, personnel, regulations, and basic operations. In so doing, we will produce lasting American dominance in the global nuclear energy market, create tens of thousands of high-paying jobs, and generate American-led prosperity and resilience.

The third order is titled “Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base.”

Click here to read the order, which states in part:

Swift and decisive action is required to jumpstart America’s nuclear energy industrial base and ensure our national and economic security by increasing fuel availability and production, securing civil nuclear supply chains, improving the efficiency with which advanced nuclear reactors are licensed, and preparing our workforce to establish America’s energy dominance and accelerate our path towards a more secure and independent energy future.

In a social media post following the signing, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum wrote, “Nuclear energy technology is safer, more efficient, and more advanced than ever before. @POTUS’ Executive Orders reinforce America’s Energy Dominance agenda – promoting dependable power and a future rooted in strength at home and leadership abroad.”

Trump signed an EO in February to create the National Energy Dominance Council to advise the president on strategies to make America energy dominant, with Burgum as the council’s chair, Breitbart News reported.

“This is a big deal. We have more energy than any other country, and now we’re unleashing it, to put it nicely,” Trump stated prior to signing the document.