Social Security has removed from its rolls 12.3 million individuals listed as 120 years old or older, according to the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The discrepancies in the Social Security figures and the alarming ages of some of the individuals listed have garnered national attention over the last several months.

As a result, in March DOGE began to update the American people on the massive cleanup begun by Social Security. In a March 18 update, DOGE said Social Security had marked 3.2 million social security number holders aged 120 or older as deceased, warning that there was still more work to be done.

Over one month later, on April 24, DOGE provided another update, revealing that a stunning 11 million individuals listed as age 120+ were now marked as deceased.

And in the most recent update, delivered last week, DOGE revealed that a total of 12.3 million individuals listed as 120+ years old were now officially marked as deceased in the system.

“Some complex cases remain, such as individuals with 2+ different birth dates on file. These will be investigated in a follow-up effort,” DOGE added.

This update coincides with other red flags issued by DOGE figurehead Elon Musk, as he made waves in March when he claimed that 2.1 million non-citizens received social security numbers in 2024.

Regarding how that is possible, a coworker of Musk’s looking at social security, Anthony Gracias, CEO of Valor Equity Partners, said that the previous administration had a policy that allowed migrants to enter the country and then register for social security, Breitbart News reported.

DOGE savings as of the time of this writing total $170 billion across the board, according the DOGE’s website.