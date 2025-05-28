An illegal alien has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after he allegedly threatened to assassinate President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed that ICE agents had arrested 54-year-old illegal alien Ramon Morales-Reyes of Mexico on May 22 after he threatened to kill the president.

The day before his arrest, ICE officials said Morales-Reyes handed an intelligence officer a handwritten note in which he promised to assassinate Trump at one of his rallies before self-deporting from the United States.

“We are tired of this president messing with us Mexicans — we have done more for this country than you white people — ” the note from Morales-Reyes reads:

My family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him. I will self-deport myself back to Mexico but not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in is [sic] head — I will see him at one of his big rallies. [Emphasis added]

“Thanks to our ICE officers, this illegal alien who threatened to assassinate President Trump is behind bars,” Noem said in a statement.

“This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination,” Noem said. “All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric. I will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure the protection of President Trump.”

Morales-Reyes has illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at least nine times between 1998 and 2005, ICE officials said. The illegal alien has an extensive criminal history, including felony hit-and-run, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Morales-Reyes will remain in ICE custody at the Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin, pending his deportation to Mexico.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.