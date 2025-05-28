Trump: Taxes Will Skyrocket 65% If Big Beautiful Bill Doesn’t Become Law

President Donald Trump says that Democrats will have to answer for a 65 percent increase in taxes if the “One Big Beautiful Bill” does not become law.

Trump put the onus on Democrats while speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday afternoon, shortly after a swearing-in ceremony for interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Jeanine Pirro.

“You know, if it’s up to the Democrats, they’ll take the 65 percent increase. If that doesn’t get approved, this country is going to have a 65 percent increase in taxes and lots of other problems, big problems, almost bigger than that,” Trump said, emphasizing the Big Beautiful Bill would unleash “the largest tax cut in the history of our country.”

Trump noted that negotiations around the bill continue, and there are parts he greatly likes and others he is not a fan of.

“I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it. That’s the way they go. It’s very big. It’s the Big Beautiful Bill, but the beautiful is because of all of the things we have,” Trump said, reiterating that tax cuts are the centerpiece of the legislation.

Not only would the bill make permanent Trump’s 2017 tax cuts, but it would also end taxes on tips and overtime, while slashing taxes seniors pay on their social security benefits.

“Tremendous amounts of benefit are going to the middle-income people of our country, low and middle-income people of our country,” Trump said Wednesday.

The One Big Beautiful Bill includes directions to complete the border wall that Trump stated in his first term. The legislation would include 701 miles of border wall and 900 miles of river barriers on the southern border. Moreover, it would end Medicaid benefits for 1.4 million illegal aliens.

Trump commended Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune on their work to date, as the bill has passed the House and is now headed to the Senate, although he noted it will eventually return to the House.

“I have to say Speaker Johnson and Thune have done an incredible job,” he said.

Trump further added that he believes they are closing in on the Republican votes needed to get the legislation into law.

“So we have no Democrat votes. That means we have to get almost all Republican votes, and I think we’re very close to doing that,” he said.