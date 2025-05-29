Stefanik Urges Review of ‘Bias’ at Truman Foundation, Rescission of Pro-Hamas Student’s Scholarship

House Republican Leadership Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) is urging “immediate action” to address left-wing bias in the selection process for a federally-funded scholarship after a pro-Hamas student became a recipient and a review revealed dozens of past winners “explicitly committed to left-leaning causes.”

The congresswoman released Thursday a letter sent to the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation’s board of trustees, which she recently became a part of herself after being appointed by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) in April.

Writing with a “deep sense of concern and urgency,” Stefanik referenced public reports and congressional correspondence from other members on the “troubling and well-documented” partisan bias with which the foundation awards scholarships.

As Breitbart News reported in 2019 and 2020, the “overwhelming majority” of the $30,000 scholarships were awarded to students with progressive credentials.

Not only did none of the 59 recipients in 2018 identify as conservative, the College Fix found that a staggering 36 percent even worked for Democrat candidates and causes — including Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Barack Obama, and Planned Parenthood.

Citing the College Fix, as well as another study from the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Stefanik said that the data “suggests a partisan imbalance with recipients favoring progressive causes over conservative ones by a ratio of more than 10 to 1 between 2021 and 2023.”

According to AEI, only six of the 182 scholarship recipients since 2015 expressed any interest in causes generally aligned with right-of-center principles — though none even indicated support for President Donald Trump or mainstream conservative priorities such as defending the Second Amendment, advancing pro-life policies, or protecting religious liberty.

By contrast, the Truman Foundation granted scholarships to at least 74 recipients explicitly committed to left-leaning causes, including “climate change,” “racial justice and DEI,” “LGBTQ+ issues,” and “immigration rights.”

“Equally disturbing are accounts that 2025 Truman Scholar Eva Frazier publicly espoused support for Hamas, a U.S. designated foreign terrorist organization — a position not only inconsistent with the values of public service and moral clarity but also deeply offensive to many Americans and members of the Jewish community,” the New York representative wrote.

According to Stefanik, Frazier was a leader of a student organization that signed a joint letter to Harvard University saying Israel was “entirely responsible” for the October 7, 2023, attack on civilians by Hamas terrorists that led to the murders of over 1,200 people and the abductions of hundreds.

“There is zero explanation for this besides pure antisemitic hatred,” Stefanik argued.

“I find it morally reprehensible that the Foundation seeks to reward a student who openly distorts the horrors of October 7th, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and to do so with American taxpayer dollars.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, the congresswoman shared her dismay that the Truman Scholarship appears to have betrayed that “nonpartisan mission” that it was founded on:

As a recently appointed Board member of the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation, I call on my fellow Board members to uphold the integrity and nonpartisan mission the Truman Foundation was founded on, The Truman Scholarship was created to support future public service leaders, yet the data reveals a disturbing ideological litmus test that effectively sidelines talented students who hold mainstream conservative values. I strongly urge the Truman Foundation to rescind the 2025 scholarship of a pro-Hamas, antisemitic recipient. This recipient does not embody the core values of the Truman Foundation, and the selection reflects poorly on the institution and deeply undermines its credibility. As an organization funded by taxpayers and tasked with promoting the common good, the Truman Foundation must ensure that its honorees represent the highest ideals of public service, integrity, and American values.

Stefanik’s letter follows a similar request made last year by then-Education and Workforce Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) after her concerns were “inadequately addressed by the Foundation’s leadership.”

Read Stefanik’s letter below:

