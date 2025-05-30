Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling on Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate after Nashville’s Democrat Mayor Freddie O’Connell made metro ICE activity public.

O’Connell has come under fire for making Metro Immigration Interactions public. This information includes the names of federal immigration authorities — a move that Blackburn and allies say puts these agents in danger.

“I think that we need Pam Bondi, our attorney general, to investigate what is going on here, Sean, because, as you said, he has doxed these HSI and ICE agents. It puts their lives, their families’ lives in danger,” Blackburn said during an appearance on Fox News, speaking to Sean Hannity.

“They don’t want Tren de Aragua and MS-13 in their communities. They want Tom Homan and DHS to do their job to apprehend and deport these criminal illegal aliens. So, it’s time for DOJ to investigate this and make certain that we return to making America safe again, making our cities safe, and get these criminal illegal aliens out of here,” she continued.

When asked if it should be a crime to “dox” these agents, Blackburn said they are examining the “protected persons clause.”

“And we don’t have these agents under that, so it is going to be time to update that, so that they can go about doing their job,” she said.

“When you have a mayor like the Nashville mayor and his staff who have decided they’re going to put criminal illegal aliens ahead of law-abiding citizens, and somebody made the decision to dox these agents and put their lives in danger and to put them in harm’s way,” the Tennessee senator emphasized.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN), whose team originally “blew the whistle on this,” has also been speaking out and said DHS is actively looking for ways to stop it.

Ogles is leading an investigation into the Democrat mayor.

“Tennessee belongs to Tennesseans — not illegal aliens, not woke mayors hellbent on destroying it, and CERTAINLY not criminals. Two weeks, Freddie,” Ogles warned.