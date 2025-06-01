Tim Walz Likens Taking on Trump to a Playground Showdown

Failed vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz over the weekend served up a schoolyard political strategy for his fellow Democrats – be “a little meaner” and stand up to “bully” President Donald Trump.

Walz was the Saturday keynote speaker at a Democratic Party state convention in Columbia, South Carolina, where he said it was time to turn the tables on the Republican president.

“Maybe it’s time for us to be a little meaner, a little bit more fierce, because we have to ferociously push back on this,” Walz told his audience in a speech posted on YouTube by Forbes and other outlets.

Walz was responding to accusations of being “mean” in his recent criticism of Trump administration officials, including billionaire Elon Musk, who headed DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) aimed at trimming wasteful spending.

Musk recently returned to running Tesla and his other companies which include, SpaceX, Starlink and the social media platform, X.

But it was Trump who had Walz’s attention at the convention, with the governor claiming Trump was a “bully,“ “a cruel man” and a “wannabe dictator.”

“The thing that bothers a teacher more than anything is to watch a bully,” Walz, a former schoolteacher, said. “And when it’s a child, you talk to them and you tell them why bullying is wrong. But when it’s an adult like Donald Trump, you bully the shit out of him back.”

Walz’s rhetoric echoes the relentless attack-Trump messaging that proved to do little to stop the New York developer’s 2024 juggernaut that resulted in presidential candidate winning every swing state.

Since, numerous polls also show Democrats are suffering from historically low voter approval.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this year, the party, hoping to take back the House of Representatives in 2026, sought to reboot its messaging to address economic issues and find new fresh ideas to offer voters.

There was little fresh, however, in the media coverage that focused on Walz’s attack during his 50-minute speech. Even Walz acknowledged the party had to do more, citing policies voters would embrace like paid medical leave, saying:

We are defined as anti-Trump. And you’re damn right. You’re damn right. We are anti trump. But we also have to let the voters know what we stand for…The Democratic Party stands for taking care of my family. The Democratic Party stands for improving people’s lives.

Also in the state for political festivities was Maryland Democrat Governor Wes Moore, who attended a fundraising fish fry Friday by South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, the influential legislator credited with securing Joe Biden’s nomination in 2020.

Walz and Moore are on a list of potential presidential candidates, Fox News reported in its coverage of the party’s weekend. They have been visiting early voting states, despite the Maryland governor saying he would not be running for the White House in the next cycle.

Moore also was in attack Trump mode.

“I want to be clear: We can and we must condemn Donald Trump’s reckless actions. But we would also be foolish not to learn from his impatience,” Moore said in his remarks.

He went on, “Donald Trump doesn’t need a study to dismantle democracy or use the Constitution like a suggestion box. Donald Trump doesn’t need a white paper to start arbitrary trade wars that raise the cost of virtually everything in our lives.”

As for Walz, the animated Minnesota politician has not said if he will seek a third term as governor in 2026. He reportedly has acknowledged he is considering it.

Walz has also given mixed signals on a potential 2028 presidential run.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of Below the Line and nine other novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more