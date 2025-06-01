Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said Kentucky needs a “clean break” from Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his policies.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as Morris considers running to replace the outgoing McConnell.

When asked what his timeline looks like for a potential run for Senate, Morris said Kentuckians are tired and frustrated of McConnell’s efforts to work against President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

WATCH — Bitter Mitch! Trump Stomps McConnell for Voting Against His Nominees:

Noting that he is friends with Vice President JD Vance, Morris said, “He’s [Vance] been encouraging to look at this seat just because it’s so important that we have a clean break from Mitch McConnell and I think Kentuckians know that and I think Americans know that and it seems like everywhere I go and everyone I talk to, the fatigue and the disgust with Mitch McConnell is at record levels.”

Morris added, “He has tried to sabotage the president’s agenda over and over again.”

The Kentucky businessman also questioned how McConnell is worth $100 million despite serving in Congress for decades. Senators since 2009 only make $174,000 per year and Senate Majority Leaders and Minority Leaders only make $193,000 per year.

LISTEN:

Morris said his potential primary opponents, Rep. Andy Barr (R-KY) and former state attorney general Daniel Cameron, would “vote 100 percent” like McConnell if elected to the Senate.

He noted that Kentucky does not need “Mitch’s boys doing his dirty work for another 40 years.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.