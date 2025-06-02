The Boulder, Colorado, Police Department has released the mugshot of 45-year-old illegal alien Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who is accused of carrying out a terrorist attack on Jewish Americans and supporters of Israel at the Park Street Mall on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Soliman injured six people who were part of a demonstration at the mall to raise awareness for the Israeli hostages taken by Hamas terrorists. Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower in an attempt to murder the demonstrators and yelled “Free Palestine” before the attack.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials subsequently told Fox News’s Bill Melugin that Soliman arrived in the United States via LAX in Los Angeles, California, on a tourist visa in August 2022. The visa expired in February 2023, but Soliman never departed the U.S. as required by federal law, making him an illegal alien.

Even after his visa had expired, former President Joe Biden’s administration approved a work permit for him to hold an American job in March 2023. That work permit expired in March of this year.

DHS sources told CNN that Soliman had previously attempted to enter the U.S. 20 years ago but was denied a visa. It is still unclear why Biden’s DHS approved Soliman for a tourist visa following his prior denial of a visa.

“A terror attack was committed in Boulder, Colorado by an illegal alien,” White House senior adviser Stephen Miller wrote on X. “He was granted a tourist visa by the Biden Administration and then he illegally overstayed that visa. In response, the Biden Administration gave him a work permit. Suicidal migration must be fully reversed.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.