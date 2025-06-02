Nolte: Mayor Proposes $105M Reparations Program for Descendants of Tulsa Massacre Victims

The Tulsa Race Massacre might have happened 104 years ago, but innocent people must still pay, according to Tulsa’s Mayor Monroe Nichols IV, who was just elected in November.

“For 104 years, the Tulsa Race Massacre has been a stain on our city’s history,” Nichols said over the weekend. “The massacre was hidden from history books, only to be followed by the intentional acts of redlining, a highway built to choke off economic vitality, and the perpetual underinvestment of local, state, and federal governments.”

“Now,” he says, “it’s time to take the next big steps to restore.”

“The private charitable trust would be created with a goal to secure $105 million in assets, with most of the funding either secured or committed by June 1, 2026,” per Fox News.

That sounds okay, right? A “private charitable trust.” No taxpayer funds, right? Except…

Nichols said the Tulsa City Council must “approve the transfer of any city assets to the trust.”

More than half of this fund, about $60 million, will go towards “improving buildings and revitalizing the city’s north side.”

None of the trust, per the mayor, would “involve direct cash payments.”

So the mayor and other local politicians will be in charge of the reparations, which means they will decide what constitutes justice with this massive $105 million fund.

Have you noticed how it always works like that? Reparations must always go through politicians or NGOs, or charlatan civil rights activists. Instead of cutting a check to the patriarch or matriarch of a family descended from slaves, the rich get richer, the grifters get griftier, and the bureaucracy grows.

If President Trump were to propose the following, the organized left would explode in outrage…

How about this… We identify actual families that descended from actual American slaves, and we give the living head of this family a real asset: a government voucher that will cover up to $500,000 for a house and/or land. Additionally, we suspend the property taxes on this asset for 50 years or until the property is sold or transferred.

That would allow the descendants of slaves to play catch-up. What’s more, it would leave the hustlers out of it. But Democrats, the regime media, and civil rights groups would lose their minds over this idea. They would find a way to declare it racist. Why? Because 1) they do not get a piece of the pie, 2) it does not empower the government, and 3) it might actually decrease racial resentment.

I’m not in favor of any kind of reparations. We are all descendants of slaves, and the African slave trade would not have been possible without the willing cooperation of Africa and Africans. The whole idea that after slavery was a natural part of human history until a couple of hundred years ago, a history that saw all of our ancestors enslaved at one time or another, that black people should be singled out for reparations is patently absurd and immoral.

People who never owned slaves paying off people who were never slaves is stupid and immoral.

I only make a case for the $500,000 property voucher to expose what a fraud the reparations hustle is.

