Round One: $9.4 Billion in DOGE Cuts Headed to Capitol Hill

A $9.4 billion spending cuts bill is reported to arrive Tuesday on Capitol Hill as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works to save the taxpayers money.

The White House’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Russ Vought told Politico on Wednesday that President Trump was planning to send the package to Congress.

The outlet continued:

The planned transmission of the “rescissions” bill, previously relayed to POLITICO by two Republicans granted anonymity to describe the plans, comes after a long internal battle over how to formalize the cuts that have been made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative. Top GOP officials started informing some House Republicans of the plans early Wednesday. The $9.4 billion package set to land on Capitol Hill on Tuesday reflects only a fraction of the DOGE cuts, which have already fallen far short of Musk’s multitrillion-dollar aspirations. The two Republicans said it will target NPR and PBS, as well as foreign aid agencies that have already been gutted by the Trump administration.

Vought recently signaled that there may be more DOGE cuts heading to Congress in the near future, noting it would not all come in one bill, Breitbart News reported on Thursday.

“And, again, this has been proposed and we’ve talked about it, we want to make sure that Congress passes its first rescissions bill, including the DOGE, and we will send more if they pass it. And so, this is the first one, it’s foreign aid, USAID cuts, many of the waste and garbage that was funding, not only wasteful, but hurting our foreign policy, but also the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and NPR,” Vought explained during an interview on Fox Business.

DOGE, which was previously led by tech giant Elon Musk, said on its website the estimated savings it has accrued through its work was $175 billion.

During his send-off in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump presented Musk with a key to the White House to mark the end of his tenure as a special government employee, Breitbart News reported, noting such tenure is capped at 130 days.

However, Musk made it clear, “This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning.”

“The DOGE team will only grow stronger over time… It is permeating throughout the government, and I am confident that, over time, we will see — a trillion dollars of waste and fraud reduction,” he said.