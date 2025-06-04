Exclusive — Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Nashville Mayor Has ‘Sided with Criminal Illegal Aliens’

Nashville’s Democrat mayor has “sided with criminal illegal aliens,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, reminding the American people that some of these people are pedophiles and child rapists.

“He has sided with criminal illegal aliens over law-abiding citizens and residents of Nashville, Tennessee,” Blackburn began, discussing the actions of Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

“Secondly, he has doxed the names and operations of Homeland Security agents and ICE agents. That has endangered those agents and those operations. And by doing this, he is creating a de facto sanctuary city, which is illegal in the state of Tennessee,” she said, explaining that this is why she has asked the Department of Justice to examine his actions.

“Let’s see what it is and what harm they have caused, because we do know the ramifications of this, and we do know that the citizens of Tennessee do not want drug dealers and sex traffickers and pedophiles and predators and rapists and murderers roaming the streets of their community and carrying out great gang violence,” the senator said, noting that she has not spoken to one individual who wants MS-13 or Tren de Aragua in their communities.

“They want these individuals deported, and the vast majority of Tennesseans support these deportations,” Blackburn said.

“We have to realize illegal is illegal. If you come to this country illegally, then you have broken the law. And there is no other country that you can go to illegally,” she said, noting that if a U.S. citizen crossed the southern or northern border and illegally entered the country, they would be apprehended and taken to jail.

“Do you know how many illegal aliens were arrested? I got 196… ” host Mike Slater said as Blackburn agreed with the figure.

“I think that’s the accurate number. And in that you had pedophiles, you had child rapists, you had rapists, you had murderers, you had people that had committed assault and robberies. Nobody wants to have these individuals in their community, and it’s, you know, like a law enforcement officer told me when these raids had just started, he said, look, when you apprehend these people and deport them, it makes the community safer,” she pointed out.

“It makes the streets safer. Our law enforcement officers are going to have a safer environment. And those are the benefits of actually deporting criminal illegal aliens, Tren de Aragua, and MS-13,” Blackburn said. “And by the way, the U.S. government recognizes Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as foreign terrorist organizations.”

