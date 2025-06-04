Poll: Majority of U.S. Adults Say Democrats Actively Tried to ‘Conceal’ Reality of Biden’s Declining Health

A majority of U.S. adults now say that Democrats actively tried to “conceal” the reality of former President Joe Biden’s health during his presidency, a recent weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov revealed.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you think Democrats actively tried to conceal information about Joe Biden’s health from the public during his presidency?”

Across the board, a majority — 57 percent — said yes, Democrats tried to conceal information about Biden’s health during that time. Only 22 percent said no, Democrats did not try to conceal that information, and 21 percent remain unsure.

A plurality of Democrats remain in denial, however, as 45 percent say Democrats did not try to conceal the truth of Biden’s health. However, over a quarter, 28 percent, said they did, and 27 percent remain unsure.

There is a consensus among Republicans and independents, as 86 percent and 57 percent, respectively, said that Democrats did, indeed, try to conceal the reality of Biden’s health.

The survey was taken May 23-26, 2025, among 1,660 respondents. It has a +/- 3.2 percent margin of error. This comes on the heels of the latest health revelation from Biden’s office, as the 82 year old has been diagnosed with a form of prostate cancer after doctors discovered a “nodule” on his prostate. According to the official statement it was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

But for years, many have suspected that the true state of Biden’s mental and physical health has been concealed by Democrats, with a helping hand from the establishment media. CNN’s Jake Tapper is among those who actively participated in the coverup of Biden’s cognitive decline:

Even now some Democrats struggle to explain their defense of Biden. During an appearance on Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, the host, Sam Fragoso asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) if she regretted stating that Biden had a mental sharpness to him.

“You said that up until July of last year,” Fragoso said.

“I said what I believe to be true,” Warren replied.

Fragoso asked Warren if she believes that Biden was as sharp as she is, and she silently laughed and smiled before tensing up.

“Um, I said I had not seen decline,” she claimed. “And I hadn’t at that point.”

“You did not see any decline from 2024 Joe Biden to 2021 Joe Biden?” he pressed.

“Not when I said that. You know the thing is, he — look. He was sharp. He was on his feet. I saw him. Live event. I had meetings with him a couple of times,” she continued.

Fragoso reminded Warren that stating that Biden was “on his feet” and speaking in sentences is not praise.

“All right. Fair enough. Fair enough,” Warren said, quickly switching the subject.

And of course, former Vice President Kamala Harris was just as guilty as her counterparts: