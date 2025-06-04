Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie Says She’s ‘Out and Proud Queer, Bisexual’: ‘I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way’

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Gracie McGraw, took to Instagram during the early days of Pride Month to declare that she has “been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman” and “wouldn’t have it any other way.”

In a Tuesday late-night Instagram Story, the 28-year-old responded to tabloids that she said were running “click bait” headlines declaring she had recently “come out,” clarifying that she has been out as “queer” and “bisexual” this entire time.

“Hello all!! It has come to my attention that some tabloids have taken an Instagram story I posted yesterday and have used it as click bait saying I’ve ‘come out,'” Gracie began in her Instagram Story.

“Let me be VERY clear here… I’ve been an out and proud queer, bisexual woman and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter continued.

“I have and will always be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights and the community, but thank you so much to these tabloids for shedding light that it’s pride month!!!” Gracie added.

The daughter of the country singers went on to claim, “So many people out there don’t have the support, love, or understanding from their families when it comes to their sexuality or gender identity.”

“But just know that there is a beautiful community out there that loves you and cares about and for you!” Gracie exclaimed, before advising her followers to “Check on your people and keep safe out there” and “Give love to each other.”

The initial Instagram Story shared by tabloids that Gracie was referring to was a graphic, reading, “EVERYONE GET MORE GAY NOW!” underneath which she wrote, “HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE. I love being queer,” according to multiple reports.

Gracie is the oldest of McGraw and Hill’s three daughters. The country music stars are also the parents of 26-year-old Maggie, and 23-year-old Audrey.

