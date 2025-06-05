ICE Agents Arrest Russian National Accused of Al Qaeda Membership

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested a Russian national accused of working with Al Qaeda.

The arrested occurred on May 23 in Philadelphia and the 39-year-old man, originally born in Tajikistan, was a fugitive overseas, per Fox News.

“Arresting individuals linked to terrorist organizations such as Al Qaeda reaffirms our unwavering commitment to safeguard the homeland,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Philadelphia Field Office Director Brian McShane said in a statement. “Through close collaboration with our outstanding partners at the FBI, we have taken decisive action to make our communities safer and prevent potential threats to the American people.”

The man was originally detained at the the San Ysidro Pedestrian West point of entry in March 2023 and “charged as an inadmissible alien under the Immigration and Nationality Act because he didn’t have an immigrant visa,” according to ICE agents.

“He was served a notice to appear before an immigration judge and paroled into the United States,” the agents said.

“It is alleged that he is or was a member of Al-Qaeda,” they added. “After his arrest, this individual was detained in ICE custody, where he will remain pending removal from the U.S.”

According to reporter Bill Melugin of Fox News, agents said that “Tajikistan authorities declared him a fugitive and suspected member of the terrorist organization last month,” which makes it “unlikely the Biden admin knew about his background.”

“But it highlights the extreme national security concerns associated with the Biden admin’s open border policies to mass catch and release millions of foreign nationals who arrived at the border during their tenure,” said Melugin.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.