Kamala Harris Remains Silent on Los Angeles Riots

Former vice president and former 2024 Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris has remained silent on the pro-migration, anti-ICE riots that have broken out in Los Angeles.

The last post on Harris’s X account was about Pride Month and how “Pride is a celebration” and a “powerful statement about courage, community, and determination.”

Harris’s Instagram page and Facebook page also show her last posts were two days ago, regarding Pride Month.

Harris’s silence on the riots comes as President Donald Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum on Saturday deploying 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles to quell the riots.

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) fumed over the Trump administration deploying the National Guard to quell the violence from the riots, labeling the move “purposefully inflammatory” and adding that it would “only escalate tensions.”

The Trump administration federalizing the National Guard came as rioters were seen setting fire to vehicles, throwing projectiles such as rocks at Border Patrol vehicles, and spraying graffiti on federal buildings, among other actions.

More than 40 people were arrested Friday as U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents carried out immigration raids and served four search warrants in the parking lot of a Home Depot and at two Ambiance Apparel office locations.

Breitbart News’s Randy Clark reported that a “source” with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed a “large contingent” of Border Patrol agents were being sent to address the riots in Los Angeles:

According to the source, many of the specially trained agents who are part of the Border Patrol’s Special Operation’s Group (SOG) include members of the Border Patrol Tactical Team (BORTAC), Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue unit (BORSTAR), and members of the Border Patrol’s Mobile Response Teams (MRT) from around the country. The deployment of agents was well underway on Saturday, with more expected to travel to Los Angeles on Sunday and in the days to come, if necessary.

The New York Times reported Sunday that “several dozen protesters, many holding signs and Mexican flags” were gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, along with “dozens of troops with the National Guard as well as federal police.”

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel warned protesters that if they “assault a law enforcement officer,” they will go to jail.

“It doesn’t matter where you came from, how you got here, or what cause you claim to represent,” Patel told Fox News.