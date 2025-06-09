Alleged Agitators Seen Handing Out Bionic Face Shields to L.A. Protesters

Local media cameras captured a group of alleged agitators handing out riot gear, including “bionic face shields,” to protesters in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

Video footage shows a truck pulling up outside of federal buildings on the fourth day of anti-ICE protests in the city and an unmasked woman handing out boxes to protesters branded “bionic shield,” Fox 11 reported.

“Witnesses and journalists observed the scene unfold in real time, offering a clearer — but still incomplete — picture of how the gear was distributed and what role it played in the evening’s escalation,” according to the report.

Reporters on the scene described “chaotic scenes,” including protesters doing burnouts, climbing light poles, and tagging sidewalks, in addition to riot gear being passed out in the open. Reporters said they did not see local police intervening to stop the activities, although National Guard troops were standing guard nearby outside of federal buildings. No arrests were made at the scene, according to the report.

It is unknown at this time whether the people distributing riot gear and face masks are a part of a coordinated effort or group or acting on their own, according to the local outlet.

“Despite the footage and mounting questions, officials have not provided clarity on key details surrounding the distribution or whether any investigation is underway,” the report continued.