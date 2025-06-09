Report: Dozens of Anti-ICE Protesters Busted at Trump Tower in NYC

Police arrested 24 anti-ICE protesters who swarmed Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday afternoon and refused to leave, Fox News reported.

The protesters reportedly occupied the lobby of Trump Tower and called for the release of illegal immigrants who were deported to the CECOT maximum security prison in El Salvador, chanting, “Bring them back.”

“We are demanding that the administration bring back everyone from CECOT to the United States, release them from ICE custody, return them to their homes and families and allow them their day in court,” a woman leading the protest demanded, per a New York Post report.

Officers with the New York City Police Department (NYPD) responded to the scene at 1 p.m. NYPD confirmed to the Post that protesters were told several times to leave the lobby but refused to comply.

Police ended up using plastic ties to detain two dozen protesters who refused to leave the lobby of Trump Tower, according to reports.

“The protesters were restrained and then escorted outside and placed into police vans,” Fox News reported. “It was not immediately clear what – if any – charges the protesters will face.”

There were at least two other protests in New York on Monday, including one outside of courts in Lower Manhattan and another that tried to block traffic, the report states.

The protests spread to New York City after violent anti-ICE protests began in Los Angeles last week.