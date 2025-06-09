Leftist Groups in Florida Promise to Take to the Streets ‘in Solidarity with Los Angeles’

Leftist groups in Florida are promising to take to the streets “in solidarity with Los Angeles,” where rioters have been burning the American flag, waving the Mexican flag, targeting officers, destroying police vehicles, looting, and more, in protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations resulting in the arrest of illegal aliens with convictions for murder, sexual battery, and more.

A post shared in a collaboration among Occupy Florida, 50501 Florida, Resistance Support, the Florida Valkryies, and Voices of Florida previews plans for a “RAPID RESPONSE PROTEST” in front of Tampa City Hall on Monday afternoon in support of the L.A. Mexican flag rioters on the West Coast.

“We are taking to the streets in solidarity with Los Angeles and communities across the country to say: NO MORE ICE RAIDS. NOT IN FLORIDA. NOT ANYWHERE,” the description of the post reads.

“Families are being torn apart. Homes raided. Communities terrorized. We will not stay silent while ICE targets immigrants with cruelty and impunity,” the post continues, noting that their movement is “rooted in nonviolence.”

“We expect law enforcement to be present. We cannot guarantee anyone’s personal safety or the security of property. We also cannot guarantee that arrests will not occur. Protesters are committed to non-violence — but we cannot predict how police may respond,” organizers said, preemptively placing the blame on police.

Notably, these leftist organizers made absolutely no mention of the reality of who ICE is dealing with or arresting, particularly in LA.

“Families are being torn apart. Homes raided. Communities terrorized,” they wrote, leaving out any mention of the fact that ICE arrested a convicted murderer, for example.

ICE arrested 49-year-old Cuong Chanh Phan from Vietnam as a result of the operations in L.A. The gang-affiliated member has a conviction for second degree murder. In 1994, he and other gang members returned to a high school graduation party after a dispute “with semiautomatic weapons and fired shots at 30 partygoers,” per DHS. Two teenagers were killed and seven others wounded.

Other Los Angeles operational arrests included several Mexican nationals with criminal convictions including but not limited to battery, driving under the influence, grand theft larcey, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, sexual battery, and much more.