Nolte: Insurrectionist Democrats Plan Another Summer of Blue City-Riots

The last time the federal government demanded Democrats obey the law and relinquish their cheap and exploited labor, they launched the Civil War. This time, it looks like they intend to burn down their own cities.

I’m fine with that.

I don’t live there.

Insurrectionist Democrats choosing to burn their own cities rather than obey federal law is not my problem, nor is it an American problem… It is solely a Democrat-run city problem. If you voted for Karen Bass and are watching in horror as your city burns … again … all I can say is that “Karma” is pronounced “LOL.”

And, not that I care, but what’s happening in Los Angeles is almost certainly the beginning.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is doing what it is supposed to do: enforcing the law of the land. California Democrats are doing what they always do when their power is threatened: either exploding into violence, fomenting violence, justifying violence, or blaming President Trump for violence.

Democrats want and need their illegal aliens. To begin with, that mindset is part of their DNA, going back to slavery: cheap, easily exploited labor.

Secondly, because Democrats cannot govern, and Normal People are fleeing their cities and states in droves, Democrats need illegal aliens to bulk up their population to ensure the federal dollars keep flowing and they do not lose congressional seats and presidential electoral votes.

LA Riots: Blue City Torches Itself Over Trump’s Deportation Policies

What’s more, those illegals probably come in pretty handy come election time, filling in mail-in ballots and showing up at polling places that don’t remove the deceased from voter rolls or require voter ID. Gee, I wonder why Jerry Kowalski doesn’t speak English?

Finally, Democrats have so alienated Normal People, they are beholden to their extremist base, a base of fascists that despise America, democracy, Jews, free markets, and individual freedom.

This can only mean one thing when you have a president like Trump who is determined to honor the rule of law, and that’s a repeat of 2020 — a Democrat tantrum played out with burning cities all over America.

All Trump is doing is what he was elected to do, and what the law requires: deport illegal aliens. But Democrat politicians like Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) and Mayor Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) are so owned by the far-left, they must protest against the deportation of the rapists, murderers, gang members, and drug dealers destroying their state and cities.

And now we’re almost certain to see this same scenario play out in Democrat-run cities throughout the country. Trump certainly won’t back down. He knows the people are with him and the law is on his side. He knows he cannot allow what happened in 2020 with the George Floyd Riots to happen again.

Trump also knew this would happen. He has spent four years gaming out his second term with some very smart people. He is well ahead of these insurrectionist Democrats when it comes to his next moves.

Trump has checkmated elected Democrats. They can either allow ICE to do its job, or they can stand back and allow their cities to burn and then oppose Trump returning order through the National Guard.

This is a lose-lose for Democrats. This insurrectionist tactic might help them hold on to power in a blue city or blue state populated by idiot-voters who can’t stop voting for their own destruction, but as a national party, we’re seeing a repeat of the 1960s and 1970s when soft-on-crime Democrats lost five of six presidential elections.

