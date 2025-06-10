Report: Atlanta Protesters Tear-Gassed After Throwing Fireworks at Police

As anti-ICE protests spread across the country, protesters in Atlanta, Georgia, were seen being tear-gassed after they reportedly threw fireworks at police officers.

WSB-TV 2 Atlanta reported that “hundreds” of protesters gathered for a protest hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) along Buford Highway.

PSL hosted the protest to show support for the ongoing riots in Los Angeles that have involved demonstrators looting businesses, setting fire to and vandalizing Waymo self-driving vehicles, and tearing up sidewalks and throwing rocks at law enforcement officials over an overpass.

Per the outlet, “by the end of the night, there was a heavy police presence,” and around 9:30 p.m., after police directed protesters to go home, some people “began to fight back”:

But as police told the crowd to go home around 9:30 p.m., the mood changed, and some protesters began to fight back. Video captured by our Channel 2 Action News photographer showed people throwing fireworks at law enforcement. That’s when officers began arresting people. Police also used tear gas to help disperse the crowd.

Video footage on social media showed a large crowd of protesters gathered outside a restaurant as fireworks were seen going over. Large clouds of what appeared to be tear gas had apparently been deployed.

The Brookhaven Police Department revealed that six people had been taken into custody and that “the windows of three police vehicles were damaged,” according to Atlanta News First.