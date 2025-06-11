Chicago’s radical, progressive, Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson told the media on Wednesday that the Trump administration is “what our country would look like had the Confederacy won.”

The race-obsessed, left-wing mayor railed against the Trump administration after hundreds of protesters flooded the streets of the Windy City in opposition to the president’s lawful immigration enforcement policies. Johnson by turns called Trump a “terrorist” and a “racist” in his comments to the press.

The mayor with the single worst approval rating in the entire country also reminded the media that he recently said that Trump’s immigration policy is “what terrorism looks like.”

Earlier, Johnson said, “Federal agents should never be allowed to come into our city and assault elected officials or any Chicagoan. All residents have the right to due process under the Constitution, any action to the contrary is unconscionable,” in a statement after an ICE raid was protested last week.

Wednesday’s screed against Trump is not the first time Johnson has compared the Trump administration to the Confederacy.

He also made the comment in January.

“That White House is being ran in one of the most raggedy forms of government that I’ve ever seen,” he bloviated at the time. “If anybody is questioning whether or not what our country would look like had the Confederacy won, there should be no question now. They want us to be afraid. Do not be afraid, Chicago.”

Meanwhile, Chicago continues to suffer waves of groups blocking streets to protest the president’s legal immigration enforcement actions.

