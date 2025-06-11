Josh Hawley Launching Investigation into Funding of Los Angeles Riots

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said Wednesday he is launching an investigation into the funding of the Los Angeles, California, riots.

Hawley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime & Terrorism, wrote to Angelica Salas, the executive director of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights, about the organization’s “alleged role in financing and materially supporting the coordinated protests and riots that have engulfed Los Angeles in recent weeks.”

As part of the Judiciary Committee, Hawley and Senate Republicans have subpoena power to investigate these claims.

Hawley wrote:

While peaceful protest is a cornerstone of American democracy, these demonstrations have escalated into lawless mob actions. They have obstructed federal law enforcement, endangered public safety, and disrupted the rule of law. This lawlessness is unacceptable. It must end. Credible reporting now suggests that your organization has provided logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in these disruptive actions. Let me be clear: bankrolling civil unrest is not protected speech. It is aiding and abetting criminal conduct. Accordingly, you must immediately cease and desist any further involvement in the organization, funding, or promotion of these unlawful activities.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) fought back against President Donald Trump’s comments that she and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “paid troublemakers,” saying it was “absolutely absurd.”

“Well, let me just say it is absolutely absurd that either myself or the governor would be supportive in any way, shape, or form to the vandalism and violence taking place in our city,” Bass said. “I guess he has not heard any of my comments or any of my press conferences, because I have been abundantly clear that what is happening on our streets is unacceptable. When it is criminal behavior, people will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Hawley directed the organization to preserve communications, financial documents, grants, and other records regarding its involvement in protests. “Failure to comply will result in additional action by the Subcommittee, including potential referral for criminal investigation,” he concluded in his letter to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights.