Trump Says ‘Of Course’ Rand Paul and Family Are Invited to the White House Picnic

President Donald Trump clarified that Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his family are indeed invited to the White House picnic Thursday night after the senator said he was informed he was uninvited.

In a Truth Social post, Trump stated that he absolutely wants Paul at the event, and that it provides him an opportunity to discuss the One Big Beautiful Bill with the senator.

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight. He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be?” Trump wrote.

“Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women. It will help to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added.

Trump concluded, saying he looks “forward to seeing Rand” and that “the party will be great.”

Paul responded to Trump’s Truth Post, calling it a “promising sign of things to come.”

“This is a promising sign of things to come — and if there’s one thing @POTUS and I agree on, it’s that my wife is beautiful,” Paul wrote.

Paul, who is against the debt ceiling increase in the One Big Beautiful Bill, told reporters on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday evening that he had been informed he was uninvited.

“I have been a intellectual opponent, a public policy opponent, and he’s chosen now to uninvite me from the picnic and to say my grandson can’t come to the picnic,” said the Senator, who noted his son and daughter-in-law were flying up with his grandson Thursday.

However, he speculated as to whether Trump had made the decision or if it had come from his staffers.