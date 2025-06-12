Trump Wants a Thank You From Gavin Newsom for ‘Saving His Ass’

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) owes him a thank you after Los Angeles “was safe and sound for the last two nights.”

Trump blasted the California governor in a Truth Social post.

“Governor Gaven NewScum had totally lost control of the situation. He should be saying THANK YOU for saving his ass, instead of trying to justify his mistakes and incompetence!!!” Trump wrote.

Newsom and the state of California are suing Trump for sending in the National Guard. The governor has falsely claimed the riots only began after Trump sent in the National Guard.

Trump also lauded the 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines he deployed to the area for providing support to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“Los Angeles was safe and sound for the last two nights. Our great National Guard, with a little help from the Marines, put the L.A. Police in a position to effectively do their job,” he wrote.

“They all worked well together, but without the Military, Los Angeles would be a crime scene like we haven’t seen in years,” the post continued.

The president ordered the deployment of the first 2,000 National Guard troops on Saturday night, and subsequently ordered 2,000 more National Guard and 700 Marines to the area on Monday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), who has called on the Trump administration to cease the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids in the City, finally implemented a curfew on Tuesday and Wednesday in the downtown area.

Trump spoke on Tuesday of his swift decision to send in the National Guard, recalling how the extended George Floyd riots in 2020 led to destruction in Minneapolis.

“You have to remember, I’ve been here before, and I went right by every rule, and I waited for governors to say, ‘Send in the National Guard.’ They wouldn’t do it, and they just wouldn’t do it. It kept going on and on. Got worse and worse,” Trump said, referring to the 2020 riots.

“And in Minneapolis, that city was burning down for seven days,” he added.