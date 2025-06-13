Manhunt Underway for Four Illegals Who Escaped ICE Detention Center

Four illegal aliens, all accused of various crimes, have escaped from the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey. The detention center is where Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), now charged with federal crimes, was caught on camera storming the facility in opposition to federal immigration enforcement.

On Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that a $10,000 reward is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of illegal aliens Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes, Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez, Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada, and Andres Pineda-Mogollon, who escaped from Delaney Hall on June 12.

The facility contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to mainly hold illegal aliens that have been arrested in the tri-state area on various criminal charges.

“DHS has become aware of four detainees at the privately held Delaney Hall Detention Facility escaping,” a senior DHS official said in a statement:

Additional law enforcement partners have been brought in to find these escapees and a BOLO has been disseminated. We encourage the public to call 911 or the ICE Tip Line: 866-DHS-2-ICE if they have information that may lead to the locating of these individuals. DHS and the FBI are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of these public safety threats.

[Emphasis added]

DHS also released information regarding each of the illegal aliens’ criminal histories. Bautista-Reyes, an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. in 2021, was arrested in May in New Jersey on aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury, terroristic threats, and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes charges.

Sandoval-Lopez, an illegal alien from Honduras who illegally entered the U.S. as a minor in 2019, was arrested in October 2024 in New Jersey on unlawful possession of a handgun charges and again in February for aggravated assault.

Castaneda-Lozada, an illegal alien from Colombia who illegally entered the U.S. in 2022, was arrested in May in New Jersey on burglary, theft, and conspiracy to commit burglary charges.

Pineda-Mogollon, an illegal alien from Colombia who overstayed a tourist visa after entering the U.S. in 2023, was arrested for petit larceny in New York City in April and later arrested in New Jersey on residential burglary, conspiracy to commit residential burglary, and possession of burglary tools charges.

