WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump praised America’s soldiers on Saturday during the 250th anniversary parade of the U.S. Army, emphasizing that the “American soldier will be there” when duty calls or danger comes.

Trump delivered remarks to conclude the grand parade in Washington, DC, to honor the Army and the troops who have defended, and are currently defending, the nation.

“Tonight, we affirm with unwavering certainty that in the years ahead and in every generation hence, whenever duty calls and whatever danger comes, the American soldier will be there,” Trump said.

“No matter the risk, no matter the obstacles, our warriors will charge into battle. They will plunge into the crucible of fire, and they will seize the crown of victory, because the United States of America will always have the grace of Almighty God and the iron will of the United States Army, he added.

Trump spoke moments earlier of the bravery of America’s troops and paid homage to the servicemembers who served in the wars America has been involved in, ranging from the American Revolution to the Global War on Terror:

…There is no earthly force more powerful than the brave heart of a U.S. infrantryman, or an Army Ranger, Paratrooper or Green Beret. They are the best. They are the finest. From Bunker Hill to San Juan Hill, from Gettysburg to Guadalcanal, from Yorktown to Shiloh, and from the trenches of the Argonne to the mountains of Afghanistan, the Army has forged a legacy of unmatched courage, untold sacrifice and unequaled and undying glory. Our soldiers have poured out their blood by the bucket-full on Missionary Ridge and Heartbreak Ridge on the sands of Sicily, Normandy, and the Philippines and on the dusty streets of Da Nang, Baghdad and Fallujah. Thanks to their extraordinary service and devotion, 250 years later, America stands tall, America stands proud, and America stands free.

Following Trump’s remarks, singer Lee Greenwood delivered a rendition of “God Bless the USA,” while wishing Trump a happy birthday mid-song, drawing a finger-point from the president.

A spectacular fireworks show on the mall followed Greenwood’s performance.

The president and first lady Melania Trump were also presented with the flag that flew over the Capitol on Saturday for the Army’s 250th anniversary.