Exclusive — Breitbart News Roundtable with Marsha Blackburn: People Want Deportations

Americans want criminal illegal aliens deported, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during a Breitbart Fight Club Founders’ Roundtable discussion on Monday,

When asked about her additional thoughts on Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, a Democrat, interfering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Blackburn said his actions should not be tolerated.

“The way they doxed the law enforcement officers, the Homeland Security investigators and the ICE agents in their work with the Tennessee Highway Patrol — that is something that ought not to be tolerated,” she began, noting that she has asked the Department of Justice to investigate.

“The House is also carrying out an investigation at Homeland Security. Congressman Mark Green is chairman of Homeland Security. He’s a Tennessean, and so they are working on that investigation. Congressman Ogles has requested that investigation, and their House Judiciary Committee. We’ll see where the facts take us in this. We’ll see what DOJ finds out,” she said.

However, she said they already know for certain that the actions of the mayor’s office made the people of Tennessee “less safe” while putting “the lives of these investigators and agents in danger.”

“They put the lives of their families in danger. What we do know is whether it is Nashville or Boston or L.A. or Chicago, or any of these cities where these mayors are trying to block ICE from apprehending criminal illegal aliens, then they are standing in the way of the safety of the American people. I will tell you this: I have not talked to one single person, not one, that wants to have Tren de Aragua or MS-13 in their neighborhood,” Blackburn said.

“They don’t want more gangs in their communities. They don’t want higher crime levels in their community. They want less crime, they want their communities to be safer, and they want these people deported, and they want it done sooner rather than later,” she said, reemphasizing that she believes most people — and the vast majority if Tennesseans — “want the deportations.”

“And when you see what happened in L.A., these are people that are siding with criminal illegal aliens before they’re siding with law-abiding citizens,” Blackburn said.

“Whether it’s Tennessee or L.A., you have people that have been convicted — not discharged — but convicted of rape, murder, burglary, sexual assault, child sexual assault, people that are drug traffickers, people that are sex traffickers,” she pointed out. And indeed, the Department of Homeland Security affirmed in press releases throughout the week that those they arrested as part of their L.A. operations included those with criminal histories including sexual battery, child molestation, second degree murder, and more.

“Nobody wants these individuals in their communities and endangering their families,” Blackburn stressed. “They want them deported, and they want them deported now.”