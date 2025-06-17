Promise Kept: Trump Blocked Every Border Migrant in May

Border Patrol agents did not release any illegal migrants into the United States during the month of May, a decrease from the more than 60,000 who were released into the U.S. the year before, according to a report.

The New York Post reported that while Border Patrol agents “caught 8,725” illegal aliens attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in May, none of them were released into the country. This represents a 93 percent decrease from May 2024, when roughly 62,000 illegal aliens were released into the U.S. under the Biden administration.

In a statement to the outlet, acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Pete Flores touted how the CBP “has received historic support” under the “leadership” of the Trump administration.

“Under the leadership of this administration, CBP has received historic support resulting in another 93% decrease in illegal crossings along the southwest border this month when compared with last year,” Flores explained to the outlet.

As Breitbart News reported in April, President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, revealed that millions of illegal aliens had been released into the U.S. interior intentionally under the Biden administration.

Homan questioned why the Biden administration released “people into the interior United States rather than put them into an ICE bed,” and noted that “they did it on purpose”:

“Why did they release people into the interior United States rather than put them into an ICE bed? Why not put them in an empty ICE bed, $127 a night, rather than a hotel at 500 bucks a night?” Homan posed, concluding that the Biden administration “did it on purpose” before explaining why. “They did it on purpose, because you put them in ICE detention bed, they get a hearing in 35 days. Court records show nine out of ten people claim asylum, get order removal, they’re gone,” he said. “But to release them and put them a hotel room at 500 bucks a night, their hearings could be 5, 7, 9 years. You pull out all appeals. And what are they hoping for then? That another Democrat administration is in power,” awarding sweeping amnesty, Homan concluded, emphasizing that the Biden administration’s moves was about future political power for Democrats.

Under the Biden administration, nearly all migrants were released as they crossed the southern border. After they were released, migrants would get jobs in order to pay off their huge smuggling debts and would also encourage the next wave of migrants to make the trek to the border. In contrast, under the Trump administration, migrants are detained and prevented from being able to pay off their smuggling debts, which discourages other migrants from also making the journey.

Breitbart News reported in early May that the number of migrant apprehensions in April had fallen “by nearly 13 percent from the previous month and more than 95 percent compared” to the previous year.

In response to the report from the New York Post, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) highlighted that this “is what real leadership looks like on the border.”

“PROMISES MADE, PROMISES KEPT,” Johnson wrote in a post on X. “Another CLEAR example of strong, America First Leadership by @POTUS.”

“Trump – 0,” Abbott wrote in a post. “Biden – 64,000. Incredible. THIS is what real leadership looks like on the border.”