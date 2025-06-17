Bilal Essayli, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, officially charged Alejandro Orellana for distributing face shields to anti-ICE protesters during the Los Angeles riots.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Essayli laid out the allegations and the charges against Orellana.

“On June 9, he drove his truck downtown with an unidentified woman to hand out large quantities of face shields to individuals who appeared to be engaged in violence and vandalism. He was not handing them out to peaceful protesters,” said Essayli.

Essayli noted that the face shields protect rioters from non-lethal anti-riot rounds employed by police officers to disperse those committing acts of violence.

As Breitbart News reported, the FBI arrested Alejandro Orellana “after he was reportedly identified as the man driving a pickup truck and distributing the face shields to rioters.”

“US Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli said on X that Orellana faces charges of conspiracy to commit civil disorders for distributing the face shields to suspected rioters,” it added. “Orellana’s actions hint at the ample funding behind the rioters — with prices starting at $35 and up per shield, it seems highly unlikely Orellana purchased a truckload of these “bionic” shields by himself to be handed out for free to any taker.”

